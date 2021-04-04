Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $101.86. 1,059,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

