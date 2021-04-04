Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,484 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

