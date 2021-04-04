J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $116.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. 292,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $480,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

