ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $87.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $90.83 on Thursday. ITT has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in ITT by 15.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

