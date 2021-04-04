iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.