iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 136.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

