iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

