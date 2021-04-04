iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

