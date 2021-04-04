iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,658,000.

MCHI stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

