iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 21,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,720,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TLT stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

