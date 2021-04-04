Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 238.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.