Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 8.3% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $886.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00682141 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

