Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.