Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

