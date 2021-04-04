Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $180.97 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

