Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $310.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

