Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.77 on May 6th

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $31.45 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

