Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $1.27 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,218,868 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.