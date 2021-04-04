InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00013382 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and $11.81 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.