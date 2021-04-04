Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,195,992.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,195,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
