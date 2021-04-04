Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,195,992.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,195,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

