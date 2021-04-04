Insider Selling: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £160,555.14 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.99. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. Just Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.30 ($1.38).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

