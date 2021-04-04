Insider Selling: GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,036.00.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $3,872.20.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRNV opened at $10.16 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.
GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile
Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.
