Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,089,253.20 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

