Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Sells 14,808 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director David G. Smith sold 14,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$17,029.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,438 shares in the company, valued at C$223,603.70.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$169.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

