Insider Buying: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,055 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $103.79.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
