Insider Buying: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,055 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

