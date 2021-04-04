Insider Buying: Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) insider Keith Mansfield bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 100.75 ($1.32) on Friday. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

