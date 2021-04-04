Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. Inphi has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $12,035,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $78,316,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 53,439.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 155,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

