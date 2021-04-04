InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $77.80.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
