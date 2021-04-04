InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

