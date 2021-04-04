Independent Research Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €239.57 ($281.84).

ETR:LIN opened at €237.45 ($279.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. Linde has a twelve month low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a twelve month high of €239.50 ($281.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

