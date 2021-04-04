Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

