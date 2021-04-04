Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23).

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00. Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.