iHuman Inc.’s (NYSE:IH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th

iHuman’s (NYSE:IH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. iHuman had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $13.42 on Friday. iHuman has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at $7,159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth $7,393,000.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

