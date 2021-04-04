iHuman Inc.’s (NYSE:IH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th

iHuman’s (NYSE:IH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. iHuman had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, National Securities began coverage on iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $13.42 on Friday. iHuman has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.