IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

