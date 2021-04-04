IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.
