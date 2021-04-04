IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

