IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

