IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $15.50 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

