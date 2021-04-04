IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in National Grid by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NGG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $63.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.