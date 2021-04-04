IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,941 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.