IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:IEC opened at $11.89 on Friday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC).

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.