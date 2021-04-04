ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

ICFI opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. ICF International has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

