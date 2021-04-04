Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.06 ($14.19).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

