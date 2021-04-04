Hyperburn (HYPR) Price Tops $11.63

Hyperburn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Hyperburn has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $1,616.00 worth of Hyperburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperburn has traded up 133.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperburn coin can currently be bought for $11.63 or 0.00019782 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00076017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00312926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00766736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00091474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028469 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016638 BTC.

Hyperburn Profile

Hyperburn’s total supply is 665,967 coins and its circulating supply is 557,132 coins. Hyperburn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling Hyperburn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperburn directly using U.S. dollars.

