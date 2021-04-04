Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,098 shares of company stock valued at $180,132. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

