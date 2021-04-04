Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -3.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

