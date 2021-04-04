Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

FELE stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

