Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,343 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.47 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.