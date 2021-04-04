Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

