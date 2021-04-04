Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 80,855 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NYSE:ELP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

