Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,454 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 327.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

